The Message Box

The Message Box

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Teresa DesLaurier's avatar
Teresa DesLaurier
17h

When Obama ran in 2008, someone at my job said to me, "Oh you're the one with three Obama stickers on your car" in an accusatory tone. At the time, my mom who lived in northern Minnesota was worried that I'd have trouble if I stopped for gas on my way to her house because of that. But that did not deter me. Obama was the only politician in my lifetime who knew that it's hard "to pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you don't have any boots." That line, one that I had muttered to myself before he said it, captured my vote. Everything else was a bonus.

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Jane Kauer she/her's avatar
Jane Kauer she/her
17h

Nice. And great to have warm fuzzies too, Dan. Any chance video links could be YouTube, not Twitter? As I’m not on X, audio won’t play.

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