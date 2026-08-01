Welcome to this week’s mailbag. Lots of great questions this week about the primaries, the mess at the DNC, and so much more. These mailbag posts are so much fun for me, because I get to hit a lot of topics that wouldn’t necessarily merit an entire newsletter on their own. I hope you’re enjoying them too.

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Tracey Sullivan

Mailbox question. Big article today in the NYT about the incompetency of Ken Martin and the DNC. What are we going to do about it?

Answer

It was a tough Sunday for Ken Martin. It wasn’t just the devastating New York Times story about his tenure; NOTUS and The Bulwark ran similar stories. As readers of this newsletter know, I am not a huge fan of Ken Martin. I called on him to resign because of how he mishandled the autopsy. I was not the only one calling for Martin to go, but most of the party leadership and the DNC members stood by him.

Things have gotten worse since then, and Democrats are wondering: can anyone save the DNC?