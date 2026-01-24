The Message Box

Barry A Rosenbaum
3h

I have written both of my Senators urging them to oppose any appropriations bill that maintains or increases ICE funding. In particular, they should oppose the DHS appropriations bill providing $10 billion for ICE enforcement for the 2026 fiscal year. The current iteration of ICE should never be called a law enforcement agency because it operates in total disregard of the law. Every day for some time, ICE agents have been pulling people out of cars, invading their homes, and kidnapping them off the street, with no apparent risk of discipline or consequence, and NOW INDISCRIMINATELY MURDERING THEM even though they have no legal cause or basis for their actions. This is no law enforcement organization any more than the KKK was a community group. ICE should be characterized for what it is—a Nazi goon squad or Trump’s personal paramilitary organization, whichever you prefer. These names reflect its essential character and conduct.

It would simply be unconscionably to support this illegal enterprise in any way until it is forced to adhere to the law. The Republican Party created this monster, and Democrats must not do anything which would aid in prolonging its devastating impact on communities throughout our country. Doing otherwise will be viewed as appeasement with the most horrific consequences that we have already witnessed. We all must act with the urgency and integrity that this period requires.

The Trump Administration is a criminal enterprise. We may have no recourse but to just shut it down.

Val
3h

I'm glad that this is where you have landed Dan. It's been to my great frustration that Democratic representatives have been treating continued funding as the default instead of an active decision and cosigning of the administrations actions. Even if the result doesn't change, its important to show that we are opposition and act accordingly. I can only hope that Schumer fails at getting his gang of 8 together this go round.

