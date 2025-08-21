The Message Box

I find it delicious that the MAGA folks are getting their panties all in a twist over this. The irony is off the charts. The real thing Gavin and his team need to be careful of is not overplaying it. Every meme has it's day, and then it's time to move on the next thing.

As far as the Democratic establishment and the pundits who have an issue with this. Bite me! What have YOU done lately other than whine?

I absolutely agree on all counts! Remember when we thought Trump was too ridiculous to ever get elected? And now, he’s on term two, destroying the nation. The difference here is that Newsom is smart and capable and understands the irony of what he is doing. Trump has never been savvy enough to realize he’s a caricature of himself; that he should be embarrassed by everything he says and does.

I appreciate the humor. It is a breath of fresh air in a party that has been too stuffy for too long. And history tells us that humor and mockery are effective in neutralizing or bringing down an autocrat. When I - and the team I’ve assembled - go to protests, I make signs that are rife with humor and mockery. Whether or not this ultimately works, it buoys our spirits. That matters.

