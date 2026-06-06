Welcome to this week’s mailbag. I wrote this earlier in the week than usual due to some travel. The dominant question, though, was about Graham Platner and the recent revelations about sexually explicit texts with women who weren’t his wife.

Not an easy or fun topic, but let’s get right into it. First, some housekeeping.

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Skylar Cohen

I’d like you to elaborate on the question Reid asked at the end of poller coaster and you cut him off. Are Osoff and Talarico “return to normalcy, nice young men” candidate or are they “uniquely qualified”? What are your definitions and distinctions here?

Answer

The context here for non-Pollercoaster listeners is whether the excitement around James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, and Pete Buttigieg, who all code as “nice young men,” represents a return to normalcy in the post-Trump era.

I reacted aggressively to the notion of Democrats embracing a “return to normalcy.” I believe I said I would light myself on fire if that was the approach.

Aggressive? Maybe. But let me explain.