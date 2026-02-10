The Message Box

David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
4h

Forget Stephen Miller; concentrate to defeating Republican members of congress.

SENATE: TX: John Cornyn, AL Dan Sullivan, ME: Susan Collins, OH: John Husted

NC: OPEN, IA: OPEN.

Rich Levy's avatar
Rich Levy
4h

Hey Dan, I know that last week you covered what a Democratic immigration policy position would look like, but what do you think is the best messaging to bring people into our coalition during the midterms and beyond based on Trump/Miller's ICE overreach? Do we need to start by acknowledging the failure of the Biden admin on immigration (running against the party of status quo)? Is our message "it doesn't have to be this way"? I'm imagining that some segment of the population who is conflicted tells themselves "we don't like this, but the Biden admin left us no choice" so they can sleep at night. Is there a message that threads the needle of energizing the base and inviting in the people we need in order to win a sustainable majority?

