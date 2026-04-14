Everyone is used to Democrats criticizing Trump. We have even become accustomed to a certain set of proudly non-MAGA Republicans periodically casting aspersions on Trump.

But MAGA types attacking “Dear Leader”?

Never.

Until now.

Trump is getting savaged by some of his closest former allies. Tucker Carlson has been going on hour-long tirades. Alex Jones is calling for the 25th Amendment. Megyn Kelly is telling Trump to “shut the fuck up.” Candace Owens called Trump a “genocidal lunatic.” Fellow travelers like podcasters Theo Von, Shawn Ryan, Tim Pool. and Joe Rogan, who all backed Trump in 2024, have been harshly critical of Trump on several issues, including the Epstein files and the war in Iran.

The clips of Trump getting ripped by his former allies have gone viral on social media and become a source of schadenfreude for Democrats and others disgusted by Trump.

It finally feels like the walls may be collapsing around him.

But the press and pundits have been quick to rain on our parade, pointing to polls showing that MAGA voters are sticking with Trump, with nearly 9 in 10 supporting the war in Iran.

I think this analysis misses the point, misunderstands how the modern media ecosystem works, and understates the short- and long-term damage to Trump.

What About the MAGA Voters?

Sure, Dan, but does dissent from the MAGA media really matter when MAGA voters aren’t following them off the Trump train?

Trump is losing Republican support — just not in the way the press expects.