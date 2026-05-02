Welcome to this week’s mailbag. I have mostly recovered from my time in the swamp for the Crooked Media party during White House Correspondents Weekend. I was never planning to go to the dinner (haven’t been in more than a decade and doubt I ever will again), so I was nowhere near the legitimately scary situation that happened there.

Lots of great questions, so let’s get right into it.

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Jo B.

Considering the insane amount of ink spilled on Hunter Biden, why has the media basically accepted the fact that the Trump spawn are making obscene amounts of money off the government or that someone as inept, corrupt and compromised as Kushner is in charge of some pretty important ’peace’ talks? Basically everyone just shrugs at the blatant corruption ‘cus Trump’ but when it comes to Kushner, how can anyone be sure he’s actually working in the interest of the US and not his personal funders? Once again, elected reps, the media, voters all hold the two parties to extremely different standards.

Answer

This is a really hard and important question, because it gets at what has seemed so deeply unfair about the Trump era. There is undoubtedly a double standard, and the reasons why are helpful in understanding how the political media works.

There are three reasons the press holds Democrats to a much higher standard than Trump and the Republicans.