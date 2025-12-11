The Message Box

Beth M
8h

The only thing trump’s team needs him to do in that rally was seed the message about Somalis. They’re now going to monitor the outrage meter to see if demonizing Somalis will stir up enough panic in the masses that they can scream about that loudly enough they drown out the people asking about the economy. And the grift. And the foreign influences. And the billionaire quid pro quo. And the Epstein files. If the Somalis don’t move the needle enough, at the next rally it will be something else about someone else. And the fun part is, it will work. Again.

Kimmy Robinson (she/her/y’all)
7h

I reassert: Democrats don’t win until Republicans fuck up consistently.

