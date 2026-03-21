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Mark Davies

What will it take before we see Trump lose support for this war?

I am referring specifically about losing support from prominent R lawmakers and other higher ranking party types?

Answer

This may be the most important question in politics over the next several weeks and months. Trump ran as the candidate who wouldn’t drag us into wars in the Middle East — and then he dragged us into a war in the Middle East. He started a needless war with Iran that isn’t going well, has thrown the global economy into crisis, and sent gas prices through the roof.

Under the normal rules of politics, that should be game, set, match for Trump.

So it’s fair to ask: when does Trump’s own party walk away from him?