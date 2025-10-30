The Message Box

User's avatar
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
3h

Four recent infographics to "Tell people what’s happening. Share this story. Make this political choice—to let children go hungry—unavoidable and unforgettable."

SNAP Food Cuts By The Numbers: How many Americans have to starve to pay for the Republican tax cuts for billionaires?

https://infogram.com/snap-cuts-by-the-numbers-1hmr6g8k3m1zz2n

Where did the money meant for SNAP food benefits go? Check this illustrated guide!

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/10/26/where-did-the-money-meant-for-snap-food-benefits-go-check-this-illustrated-guide/

Hungry in America: Mapping where Republican cuts to food stamps and SNAP will hurt the most

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/10/23/republican-shutdown-to-defund-food-stamps-snap-hunger-map/

Trump brings Netanyahu’s GENOCIDE BY STARVATION to America: Kills SNAP food benefits

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/10/26/trump-netanyahu-genocide-by-starvation-kills-snap-food-benefits/

1 reply
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
3h

Why does the #DirtyOldMan and his enablers not see that this could back fire because the consequences will be so dire? Are they just counting on the Dems to cave in the face of hungry kids bc they actually care about people? Also, little Johnson needs to be mocked every day for his statements that he knows nothing about anything.

