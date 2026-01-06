The Message Box

The Message Box

charles ryan
1d

“The operation to capture Maduro was a success. We can celebrate the bravery and skill of our troops while aggressively criticizing Trump for having no plan for what comes next and for entangling the U.S. in the expensive, time-consuming task of running Venezuela.”

Why must we continue to “celebrate the bravery and skill of our troops” when they were 1) conducting an operation that was illegal under both US and International laws and 2) they killed almost 100 innocent people in the process? I think we need to stop kissing up to our military when they are complicit in the crimes committed by this administration.

Chuck's avatar
Chuck
1d

Why don’t we remove Schumer and make Kelly senate minority leader and have him message this shit every day on tv. He needs to run for president

