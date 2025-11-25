The Message Box

The Republicans don’t want to address immigration problems; they want to endlessly campaign on them. Remember Trump ordered the Senate not to pass the bipartisan immigration bill hammered out in 2024. Trump wasn’t even president at that time. The Republicans are worse than useless because they don’t want to face up to the difficult choices necessary to govern. They have no guts.

I am thankful for many things this year, including you and The Message Box. I really appreciate the talking points on immigration, because it is, as you say Dan, a “means” issue. My fear is that once these reasonable thoughts are vocalized, my relatives will ask, “Ok smarty pants, then how do you propose we fix immigration?” My only responses to that would be: (1) make use of technology, camera-monitoring across border where crossing is not permitted as a surface-level enforcement tool (Will Hurd suggestion); (2) separate crime from immigration violations (proceeding with caution), while recognizing the potential benefits of overlap of penalties for crimes committed by illegal folks that includes deportation and inability to return (after, maybe, expedited Court involvement); and (3) revamp US law school curriculum, to provide career track to become immigration law practitioners (who become experienced Judges) - - I think law schools offer a single elective or maybe an externship or clinic. A friendly jibe at the right time may include, “Hey, can someone please pass the Due Process?” “Oh, looks like you guys don’t have any of that on the table.” Wrap all that in a bundle of, “we are a Nation of (mostly) immigrants,” recognizing that our Country is an idea, not an ethnicity, race nor religion. And, if folks subscribe - - as they should to The Message Box - - we need good people who care about improving and protecting this imperfect social experiment, in which we all share (Ds and Rs alike) a great deal of pride. Then maybe comment on how amazing it is that anyone likes cranberry sauce; I still don’t get it : )

