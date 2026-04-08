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Selina's avatar
Selina
8hEdited

I disagree that there is no value in talking about the 25 amendment. Of course it can’t happen (until and unless it does, just like every other crazy fucking thing that has already happened), but getting the public comfortable with idea that Trump SHOULD be removed is valuable. Democrats affirming that idea is valuable. Fake it till you make it, just like they do. One thing that led to us being in this mess is a lack of imagination. No one could IMAGINE that the unserious idiot could be elected over the incredibly smart, qualified woman in 2016. And here we are (x2).

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Ayoka Stewart's avatar
Ayoka Stewart
8h

Pfeiffer once again with the coldest and blackest of bottom lines. Im so tired of the Democrats peddling fantastical scenarios I don’t know what to do with myself. We’ve seen what’s persuasive to voters, in New York, in Texas, in New Jersey etc. Talk about your new, practical ideas to make government work for people. Everything else is unhelpful.

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