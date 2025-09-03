The Message Box

Any messaging on this should start with the fact that Trump once, quite correctly, called crypto a scam. He hasn't changed his mind, he's just worked out how to use it. Now, it's putting all his other scams in the shade.

Scammer in Chief

Art of thr Deal = Art of the Scam.

Indeed, the only real use case for crypto that has emerged afaik is financial crime.

One complication is, most people have only a very hazy idea about what money actually is and how it works. Even experts disagree on this. Salient point is, istm, there are rules about real money, which crypto bypasses.

