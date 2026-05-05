The Message Box

The Message Box

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Mary Burchenal's avatar
Mary Burchenal
8h

Excellent post. Question: how do pollsters distinguish between MAGA and non-MAGA Republicans? Do they self-identify?

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Callie Palmer's avatar
Callie Palmer
7h

Meanwhile, the grift that Trump and co. are perpetrating is bankrupting the US. I hope someone, somewhere, is documenting everything and getting receipts.

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