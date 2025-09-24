Breaking: Trump's Handpicked Prosecutor to Indict Jim Comey

I hopped on Substack Live with Tommy Vietor to react to some genuinely scary news: Trump’s prosecutors are preparing to indict former FBI Director Jim Comey and are reportedly eyeing charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James. These are not legitimate cases — they’re acts of political retribution. And they come just days after Trump fired the U.S. Attorney and replaced him with his own former defense lawyer, who has exactly zero prosecutorial experience.

This is a five-alarm fire for democracy and the rule of law. It’s a president using a handpicked prosecutor to go after a political opponent despite a lack of evidence or probable cause.

We also got into Jimmy Kimmel’s return to TV, the growing threat to free speech, and Trump’s truly bananas speech at the United Nations.

