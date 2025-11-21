The Message Box

The Message Box

Has Trump Lost Control of the GOP (with Jennifer Rubin)

A recording from Dan Pfeiffer and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Dan Pfeiffer
and
Jennifer Rubin
Nov 21, 2025

I joined Coffee with the Contrarians for a conversation about the fallout from Trump’s capitulation on the Epstein files, what it means for the midterms, and how Democrats can push back against MAGA authoritarianism. We also dig into the big question: does the Epstein vote signal that Trump is finally losing his iron grip on the Republican Party?

It was a fun and wide-ranging discussion. Give it a watch — and if you enjoy it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. This newsletter only exists because of the incredible community that makes it possible.

