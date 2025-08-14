Governor Newson Raises the Stakes in the Redistricting Wars with Jon Favreau

I was joined by my Pod Save America co-host, Jon Favreau, for a lively Substack Live on the latest redistricting battles—and what to expect from Governor Newsom’s big announcement on Texas later today.

Pro tip: the first couple of minutes are sideways (Jon’s rookie mistake on his first Substack Live). Skip ahead if you want—everything’s right-side-up after that.

Give it a watch, and if you enjoy it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This newsletter exists because of your support!