The Message Box

The Message Box

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13
17

Governor Newson Raises the Stakes in the Redistricting Wars with Jon Favreau

A recording from Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Favreau's live video
Dan Pfeiffer's avatar
Jon Favreau's avatar
Dan Pfeiffer
and
Jon Favreau
Aug 14, 2025
13
17
Share
Transcript

I was joined by my Pod Save America co-host, Jon Favreau, for a lively Substack Live on the latest redistricting battles—and what to expect from Governor Newsom’s big announcement on Texas later today.

Pro tip: the first couple of minutes are sideways (Jon’s rookie mistake on his first Substack Live). Skip ahead if you want—everything’s right-side-up after that.

Give it a watch, and if you enjoy it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This newsletter exists because of your support!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Dan Pfeiffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture