Trump Invaded Venezuela to Help Big Oil and Wall Street (with Senator Chris Murphy)

A conversation about what happened and where we go from here
Dan Pfeiffer and Chris Murphy
Jan 07, 2026

Senator Chris Murphy joined me for a fascinating conversation about Trump’s invasion of Venezuela.

Murphy knows as much as anyone in the Senate about Venezuela, and he brings sharp insights into what comes next—and why Trump may have inadvertently opened Pandora’s box by removing Nicolás Maduro without any plan for the aftermath.

We get into both the substance and the politics of the invasion, including the risks ahead and how Democrats should be thinking about this moment.

Give it a watch—and if you find it valuable, consider becoming a paid subscriber. This newsletter only exists because of the incredible community that makes it possible.

