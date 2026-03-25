Is Trump Trying to Steal the Midterms? (with Alex Wagner)

The shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security has snarled air travel nationwide. Republicans and Democrats on the Hill are negotiating a compromise that would fund DHS, but not ICE. Trump isn’t happy with the deal and is demanding Congress pass the SAVE Act, which would disenfranchise millions of Americans by requiring hard-to-obtain proof of citizenship just to register to vote.

Should Democrats agree to this deal? Will the SAVE Act pass? And if it does, who does it hurt more — Republicans or Democrats?

Alex Wagner and I dig into all of that and more in a lively Substack Live conversation.

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