The Message Box
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Path to Defeating MAGA Runs Through the Working Class
Democrats must return to their roots as the party of the working class
13 hrs ago
•
Dan Pfeiffer
165
Share this post
The Message Box
The Path to Defeating MAGA Runs Through the Working Class
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
50
The Democratic Divide That Could Decide 2026 (and 2028)
Disagreement over how to handle Trump is preventing a full-throated response to his power grabs
Aug 26
•
Dan Pfeiffer
204
Share this post
The Message Box
The Democratic Divide That Could Decide 2026 (and 2028)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
77
The Obsession Over Woke Language Misses the Point
The focus on certain words is a way to avoid much tougher questions.
Aug 24
•
Dan Pfeiffer
257
Share this post
The Message Box
The Obsession Over Woke Language Misses the Point
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
77
Why Everyone Should Stop Freaking Out About Gavin Newsom's Social Media
If his goal was to get people talking, Gavin Newsom has succeeded with his new pugnacious, Trump-like approach to social media.
Aug 21
•
Dan Pfeiffer
472
Share this post
The Message Box
Why Everyone Should Stop Freaking Out About Gavin Newsom's Social Media
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
81
How Trump's Plan to Ban Mail Voting Could Cost the GOP the House
Trump is too dumb to understand why he won in 2024
Aug 20
•
Dan Pfeiffer
209
Share this post
The Message Box
How Trump's Plan to Ban Mail Voting Could Cost the GOP the House
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
How to Make Trump Pay for Bending the Knee to Putin (Again)
Trump gets played for a fool on the world stage (again)
Aug 17
•
Dan Pfeiffer
295
Share this post
The Message Box
How to Make Trump Pay for Bending the Knee to Putin (Again)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
39
Mission Accomplished? Trump Declares Victory on Inflation as Costs Soar
Trump is trying to gaslight America on prices; it won't work
Aug 14
•
Dan Pfeiffer
184
Share this post
The Message Box
Mission Accomplished? Trump Declares Victory on Inflation as Costs Soar
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Governor Newson Raises the Stakes in the Redistricting Wars with Jon Favreau
A recording from Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Favreau's live video
Aug 14
•
Dan Pfeiffer
and
Jon Favreau
230
Share this post
The Message Box
Governor Newson Raises the Stakes in the Redistricting Wars with Jon Favreau
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
32:55
Trump's Quiet Coup: Redistricting, Census Games, and the End of Fair Elections
How the GOP is trying to win the 2026 and 2028 elections before a single vote is cast.
Aug 13
•
Dan Pfeiffer
187
Share this post
The Message Box
Trump's Quiet Coup: Redistricting, Census Games, and the End of Fair Elections
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
The Poll that Should Freak Out Every Republican Running Office
Trump's support among Latinos starts to crumble and that's bad news for the GOP in '26 and beyond
Aug 10
•
Dan Pfeiffer
331
Share this post
The Message Box
The Poll that Should Freak Out Every Republican Running Office
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
65
The Epstein Scandal Is Getting Much Worse. Don’t Look Away
Coverage of the Epstein scandal is starting to wane, we can't let the story fade from the conversation.
Aug 7
•
Dan Pfeiffer
392
Share this post
The Message Box
The Epstein Scandal Is Getting Much Worse. Don’t Look Away
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
34
Crooked Con: Come Hang Out with Crooked Media in Washington, DC on Nov 6-7
Announcing the first ever Crooked Con
Aug 6
•
Dan Pfeiffer
78
Share this post
The Message Box
Crooked Con: Come Hang Out with Crooked Media in Washington, DC on Nov 6-7
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
© 2025 Dan Pfeiffer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts