The Path to Defeating MAGA Runs Through the Working Class
Democrats must return to their roots as the party of the working class
  
Dan Pfeiffer
50
The Democratic Divide That Could Decide 2026 (and 2028)
Disagreement over how to handle Trump is preventing a full-throated response to his power grabs
  
Dan Pfeiffer
77
The Obsession Over Woke Language Misses the Point
The focus on certain words is a way to avoid much tougher questions.
  
Dan Pfeiffer
77
Why Everyone Should Stop Freaking Out About Gavin Newsom's Social Media
If his goal was to get people talking, Gavin Newsom has succeeded with his new pugnacious, Trump-like approach to social media.
  
Dan Pfeiffer
81
How Trump's Plan to Ban Mail Voting Could Cost the GOP the House
Trump is too dumb to understand why he won in 2024
  
Dan Pfeiffer
30
How to Make Trump Pay for Bending the Knee to Putin (Again)
Trump gets played for a fool on the world stage (again)
  
Dan Pfeiffer
39
Mission Accomplished? Trump Declares Victory on Inflation as Costs Soar
Trump is trying to gaslight America on prices; it won't work
  
Dan Pfeiffer
7
Governor Newson Raises the Stakes in the Redistricting Wars with Jon Favreau
A recording from Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Favreau's live video
  
Dan Pfeiffer
 and 
Jon Favreau
13
32:55
Trump's Quiet Coup: Redistricting, Census Games, and the End of Fair Elections
How the GOP is trying to win the 2026 and 2028 elections before a single vote is cast.
  
Dan Pfeiffer
33
The Poll that Should Freak Out Every Republican Running Office
Trump's support among Latinos starts to crumble and that's bad news for the GOP in '26 and beyond
  
Dan Pfeiffer
65
The Epstein Scandal Is Getting Much Worse. Don’t Look Away
Coverage of the Epstein scandal is starting to wane, we can't let the story fade from the conversation.
  
Dan Pfeiffer
34
Crooked Con: Come Hang Out with Crooked Media in Washington, DC on Nov 6-7
Announcing the first ever Crooked Con
  
Dan Pfeiffer
6
